8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $32.50 Price Target at B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,806.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

