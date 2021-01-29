89,511 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

