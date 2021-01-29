87,273 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.59. 8,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

