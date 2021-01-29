855 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBK traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.78. 7,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,387. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $291.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.