$713.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $713.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $776.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,444. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

