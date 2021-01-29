6,422 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.67. 90,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.83. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

