6,256 Shares in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $46.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

