5,968 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.