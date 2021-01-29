5,655 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,607,000 after buying an additional 99,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.51. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

