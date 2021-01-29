$521.79 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce sales of $521.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $550.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%.

Several analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

SAVE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 227,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 614,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 297,550 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 202,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 190,722 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.