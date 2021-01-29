5,046 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 241,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

