5,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

