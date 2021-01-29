$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $47.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $47.04 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $58.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $194.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $199.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $197.06 million, with estimates ranging from $192.17 million to $203.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 758,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,584. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $770.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

