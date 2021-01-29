$43.34 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $43.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $45.14 million. Transcat posted sales of $43.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.10 million to $173.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $184.23 million, with estimates ranging from $183.30 million to $185.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. 760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $769,367. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

