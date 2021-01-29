$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

GPC opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.