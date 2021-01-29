3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

