3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $196.00 price target on the stock. 3M traded as high as $183.50 and last traded at $183.20, with a volume of 134687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.95.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, 3M’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company performed well in the fourth of 2020, beating both earnings and sales estimates. In the quarters ahead, it is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies. Demand is expected to be high in various end markets, including personal safety, home improvement and others. For 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings of $9.20-$9.70 and year-over-year sales growth of 5-8%. However, the impacts of 2020 headwinds, raw material prices and divestitures are expected to hurt earnings in 2021. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as expenses related to research and development, and restructuring charges might be concerning.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

About 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

