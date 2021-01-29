3,964 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

