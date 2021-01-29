3,330 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.