$332.65 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $332.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.99 million to $343.76 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

Shares of JACK opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

