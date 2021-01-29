$332.65 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $332.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.99 million to $343.76 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

Shares of JACK opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.