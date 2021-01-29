3,075 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $67.63 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

