30,700 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Regency Centers accounts for about 1.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Regency Centers by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Regency Centers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

