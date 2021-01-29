$302.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report sales of $302.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.10 million and the highest is $307.50 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $288.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 421.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.13. 1,090,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

