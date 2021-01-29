$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

NYSE J opened at $104.63 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,186,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

