$3.10 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $260.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.