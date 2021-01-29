$3.10 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $260.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

