2,825 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.