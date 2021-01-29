25,625 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 222,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 403,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,021. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.