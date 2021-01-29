2,253 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 39,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. 68,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.