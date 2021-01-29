2,223 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SAP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in SAP by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Redburn Partners cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

NYSE SAP opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

