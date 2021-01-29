$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

