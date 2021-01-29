$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 313,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

