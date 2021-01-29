1World Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $8,551.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00860825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.67 or 0.04194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

