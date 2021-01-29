1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading 4.3% Higher

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.65% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

