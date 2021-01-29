1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $3.07

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00008847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $311.61 million and $291.84 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00122315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00259639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033453 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,455,184 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

