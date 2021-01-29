$197.93 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report sales of $197.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.16 million and the lowest is $196.70 million. Archrock reported sales of $245.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $872.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million.

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC stock remained flat at $$9.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,992. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.