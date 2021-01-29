1,967 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $56,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $105.25 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

