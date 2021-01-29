180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $834,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 137,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,276. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

