180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $14.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,943. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

