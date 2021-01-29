180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $694.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

