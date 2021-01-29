180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.69. 410,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,270,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

