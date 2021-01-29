180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. 471,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

