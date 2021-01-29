$17.80 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report sales of $17.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.58 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $105.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

