16,524 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $11,132,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,295,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.