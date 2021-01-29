16,314 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $103,137,000.

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.62 on Friday. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

