$156.70 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce sales of $156.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the highest is $157.84 million. MongoDB reported sales of $123.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $576.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,326,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB stock opened at $371.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.78.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

