1,550 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,222. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

