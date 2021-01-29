14,800 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 172,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 656,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727,965. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

