1,450 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.