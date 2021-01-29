$142.71 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $142.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.95 million to $156.94 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $100.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $655.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $681.97 million, with estimates ranging from $552.87 million to $813.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,351,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.78.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

