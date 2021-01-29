1,301 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UGI by 53.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

